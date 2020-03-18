Video Game Usage Is Up 75% During Coronavirus Panic, Streaming Is Up 12%

Gamers are spending more time on their consoles during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, data from Verizon shows that gaming is up a staggering 75% during peak hours as the virus spreads. Streaming is also up 12%. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It looks like the gamers might finally be taking over the world. If you told me I had to choose between coronavirus and the gamers, I’d choose the gamers, but it wouldn’t be an easy decision.

I would have to think long and hard about it. Some gamers are the absolute worst, and it’s okay to say that.

Now, some are great people, but let’s not pretend like we don’t all know gamers who look like they haven’t seen the sun in years.

As for streaming, I’m surprised it’s only up 12%. I would have expected that number to be much higher like the gaming data.

You’d think given how much free time people have right now and being stuck at home, they’d be streaming nonstop.

Apparently, streaming has really only seen a modest bump. If you’re stuck at home, I’d seriously consider giving “Westworld,” “Ozark” and “Yellowstone” all a chance.

As for me, I’m still working as much as ever. I don’t have time for games, and I don’t have time to stream during the hours I build an empire.

If you don’t understand that mentality, then just step aside.

Let us know in the comments what you’re watching these days to kill the time during the coronavirus pandemic!