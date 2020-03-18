Whoopi Goldberg, Savannah Guthrie Host Daytime Talk From Self-Quarantine Homes

Daytime talk show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Whoopi Goldberg both hosted “The View” and the “Today” show while in self-quarantine.

While both shows are still shooting live in studio every day, Goldberg and Guthrie stayed home Wednesday.

Guthrie announced she was staying home “out of an abundance of caution” after she came down with a sore throat and runny nose. The precautions come days after Al Roker and Craig Melvin were absent from the third hour of “Today” due to a staffer of the show being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time – but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us,” Guthrie captioned a photo of her filming location set up in her basement.

Guthrie shared a behind the scenes photo on Wednesday shot by her husband.

“Live… from my basement… this is ‘TODAY.’ Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!!” she captioned the photo.

Goldberg filmed “The View” from home as a precaution due to her battle with pneumonia last year.

“From my new normal to your new normal, we want you all to have a great day, everybody. Stay safe, wash your hands, and take a little time to enjoy #theview!”

Will do, @WhoopiGoldberg — see you tomorrow, America! pic.twitter.com/Pj3xMUlHAN — The View (@TheView) March 18, 2020

Goldberg claimed her doctor gave her the go ahead to go to work, but the leadership of New York giving conflicting messages made her second guess going back.

“…my brain said, ‘You now what? Until they can figure out what they’re doing, I should not go in,’ so that’s why I’m here,” she said on the show.