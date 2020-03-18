SOURCE: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Is Still Planning For June Release Amid Coronavirus Panic

Paramount Network is still aiming to release season three of “Yellowstone” in June amid the panic surrounding coronavirus.

The virus has caused sports to come to a grinding halt, and the entertainment industry has also taken a huge hit as shows delay filming and movie releases are pushed back. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

However, it doesn’t look like the release of season three of the Kevin Costner hit will be impacted. Filming on the new season wrapped up back in 2019, and a source close to the show told the Daily Caller a June 2020 premiere is still the goal.

Obviously, the main priority right now is for everybody to remain safe and calm. At the same time we need a sense of normalcy in our lives.

While in the big picture “Yellowstone” getting delayed wouldn’t break the world, it’s a good thing for fans if it arrives as scheduled in June. (EXCLUSIVE: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

It would be a sign of things starting to return to a normal state, and it would also give fans something to do if everything remains shut down for the next several weeks and possibly months.

It’s important to look for the small stuff and any good news in a time like this. Coronavirus has decimated sports, shut movie theaters down, caused shows to halt production, and closed bars and restaurants. It’s just been a gigantic hassle on society.

Anything that can proceed normally is a good thing for people and America, and I’m hopeful that “Yellowstone” arriving in June will help soothe some fears.

It might seem like a small thing, but it’s the small things that can matter most in wild and hectic times. Keep checking back for more updates on the show and the new season when we have them.

P.S.: If you’re stuck at home and can’t do anything, I’d highly recommend bingeing some “Yellowstone” if you haven’t watched it yet. It’s one hell of a damn good show.