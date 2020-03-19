Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Says It ‘Hurts To Breathe’ As She Waits For Coronavirus Test Results

Former “Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsky described her symptoms on social media as she waits for the results of her coronavirus testing.

Fedotowsky said it “hurts to breathe” after she was tested for COVID-19 over the weekend. The former “Bachelorette” star could wait up to two weeks for her test results, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

“It really really hurts to breathe and take deep breaths,” Fedotowsky explained on Instagram, Page Six reported. “Yesterday I had a fever of 100.3, today so far I haven’t had a fever.”

Symptoms of the virus include fever, shortness of breath and a cough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fedotowsky claimed she waited three hours for testing and the X-ray of her lungs showed white spots. (RELATED: Idris Elba Gives Update On Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says He’s Still Asymptomatic)

“I tried calling yesterday thinking I could get my results if I let them know that my mom is a nurse and needs to go to work and can’t go until I found out if I’m positive or not,” she added. “Hopefully I’m negative.”

Fedotowsky announced in January that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. The “Bachelorette” was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which is the most common form of skin cancer.