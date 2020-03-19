Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Says It ‘Hurts To Breathe’ As She Waits For Coronavirus Test Results

Former “Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsky described her symptoms on social media as she waits for the results of her coronavirus testing.
Fedotowsky said it “hurts to breathe” after she was tested for COVID-19 over the weekend. The former “Bachelorette” star could wait up to two weeks for her test results, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.
Today Molly came up to me and said “Mommy the world is not good. Everybody is sick” My heart broke into a million pieces right then and there ???? I’ve been trying to not have the news on in front of her. However, I turn it on here and there to get updates on what’s going on in the world (when I think she occupied in the play area and not paying attention). Sometimes when you don’t think your kids aren’t listening, they are actually soaking up all of it. . I think I thought because she’s only 3 and Riley’s 1 that we didn’t really need to sit down and talk about it. But that definitely changed today. Sure we’ve talked about germs and being better about washing our hands because people get sick when germs are spread. But how do I go deeper into how our world is completely changing and how her world is getting turned upside down (no play dates, no school, no one coming to the house, us not leaving the house) How do you guys talk to your kids about what’s going on in the world today? ???? Leave ages with your advice because I assume it would be different depending on how old your kiddos are. Hoping this post not only helps me but other mom struggling with this right now. Let’s bond together and help each other out.
“It really really hurts to breathe and take deep breaths,” Fedotowsky explained on Instagram, Page Six reported. “Yesterday I had a fever of 100.3, today so far I haven’t had a fever.”
Symptoms of the virus include fever, shortness of breath and a cough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fedotowsky claimed she waited three hours for testing and the X-ray of her lungs showed white spots. (RELATED: Idris Elba Gives Update On Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says He’s Still Asymptomatic)
“I tried calling yesterday thinking I could get my results if I let them know that my mom is a nurse and needs to go to work and can’t go until I found out if I’m positive or not,” she added. “Hopefully I’m negative.”
Fedotowsky announced in January that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. The “Bachelorette” was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which is the most common form of skin cancer.