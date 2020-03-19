Cardi B Requests The Pentagon ‘Let A B*tch Know’ What Is Going On With The Coronavirus

Rapper Cardi B really wants someone at the Pentagon to “let a bitch know” what is going on with the widespread coronavirus.

Cardi B went live Tuesday on Instagram and seemed exasperated with the suggested guidelines from President Donald Trump to stay home.

day 5 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/9CQ7R0v1Yd — jess ❥ (@cardiwonagrammy) March 18, 2020

“I need to know what’s going on,” Cardi B said in the Instagram live video that was shared on Twitter.

“If you work at the fucking Pentagon, let a bitch know,” she ranted. “Cuz I need to know. I need to fucking know. I know you could tell but I’m losing my fucking mind. I wanna get dressed up. I want to put a fucking lace front on. I want to put on my expensive outfits. And I want to go fucking out. And I can’t!” (RELATED: Gal Gadot Shares Cringeworthy Video Of Celebrities Singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ During Coronavirus Quarantine)

You and everybody else also want to know what is going on regarding COVID-19, Cardi. However, seems like we really just have to ride this out by working from home and staying in our houses no matter how badly we’d like to go have some fun.

The government has effectively shut down all the fun things you’d want to leave your house to do anyway, including bars and eating nice dinners at expensive restaurants.

In the meantime, we have Cardi B to give us videos that make us chuckle and remind us that celebrities … they’re just like us.