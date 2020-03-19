College Football Being Canceled Because Of Coronavirus Is Not Impossible At This Point

It’s time to start mentally preparing for college football possibly not happening because of coronavirus.

As I've previously said, it's important to stay calm and ride out this next few days with the hopes the virus starts subsiding.

However, the government is reportedly ready for coronavirus to be a problem for a long time. According to a CNN report, a federal plan for the virus has contingencies for it lasting up to 18 months.

If that’s a scenario that unfolds, then you can kiss your college football and the NFL goodbye. Now, to be crystal clear, there’s no guarantee that happens, and we’re all cheering against that outcome.

We’re cheering like hell this is all over in a couple weeks, maybe a couple months at most. At the same time, the fact the government is preparing for the worst means that we should start mentally preparing for college football not happening.

Nobody thought there was any chance March Madness could ever be canceled, and that was shut down in the blink of an eye.

At this point, it’s crystal clear everything is on the table. Below is a live look between me and college football if the season does get pushed back or called off.

If the college football season gets canceled, people are going to lose their damn minds. As I’ve said before, college football not happening would officially be a reason to panic.

College football is supposed to be an unstoppable force in this country. From the middle of August through the national title game in January, we focus on the sport like it’s our life.

Now, the fate of college football is very much at risk because of coronavirus.

Again, nobody is cheering against this more than I am. I’m hoping we’re sitting here in two weeks talking about how crazy this virus was as we drink some beers.

However, at this point, I’m mentally preparing for the worst case scenario. Let’s all pray that I’m wrong. Nobody would be happier than me.