Former ‘Lost’ Star Daniel Dae Kim Reveals He Has COVID-19 While Co-Star Evangeline Lilly Refuses To Self-Quarantine

“Lost” star Daniel Dae Kim revealed Thursday that he too has tested positive for COVID-19, while his former co-star Evangeline Lilly announced she’s unwilling to quarantine.

“Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” the 51-year-old actor captioned a video on Instagram testing positive. The post was noted by Page Six..

“Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful,” he added. “Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.” (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

The actor explained that he had been in New York shooting a TV series and was asymptomatic at first. But while flying home to Hawaii, he developed a scratchy throat. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“When I landed, I called my family doctor in Hawaii, and he told me to monitor my symptoms,” Kim shared. “To be safe, when I got home, I quarantined myself in a room in the house and tried to rest on my own. But later that night, I felt tightness in my chest, body aches, and my temperature started to rise. He then told me to get tested.”

Kim explained that the whole time he “self-isolated” himself from family, but never went to the hospital. He then stressed to his followers the importance of following the guidelines to keep others safe.

“Even though I’m smiling and upbeat right now, for several days, I was in bed,” the actor shared. “So for all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“If you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones,” he added. “So for the sake of everyone else, please follow the guidelines. Socially distance, self-isolate, stop touching your face, and of course, wash your hands.”

Earlier in the week, his “Lost” co-star Lilly told followers that she was going to continue with life as usual and wasn’t willing to quarantine over the pandemic because freedom means more to her.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp,” the 40-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram. “They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

When some people commented on her going with business as usual, “The Ant-Man and The Wasp” star responded that she was currently living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia, per the outlet.

“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” the actress added. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she added in another comment. “It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”