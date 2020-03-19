Rep. David Price To Self-Quarantine

Democratic Rep. David Price announced Thursday that he will self-quarantine after coming in contact with another member of Congress who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

“Yesterday, I learned that one of my colleagues with whom I work closely has tested positive for COVID-19,” Price said in a statement. “After consulting with the Attending Physician, I determined that my contacts did not fall within guidelines that require quarantine. However, as a precautionary measure, I will be self-quarantining and working from home through March 25th. Certain members of my staff will follow the same guidelines. Fortunately, neither I, nor staff members in contact with the member, have experienced any symptoms. I want to extend my best wishes to Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Rep. Ben McAdams and my hope for their speedy recovery.”

Price joins a large number of members of Congress in both the House and the Senate who have announced they are self-quarantining. Many Republican Congressmen decided to self-quarantine after meeting the individual who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) while infected with coronavirus. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)