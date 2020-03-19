Denver Broncos Release Quarterback Joe Flacco After Failed Physical

The Denver Broncos reportedly released Joe Flacco.

According to Adam Schefter on Thursday, Flacco has been waived after failing a physical. He started last season as the starting quarterback before his season came to an end due to a neck injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Broncos just informed former Super-Bowl MVP Joe Flacco that he is being waived with a failed physical designation, per source. Flacco now joins a group of free-agent QBs looking for work. Three Super Bowl MVPs in headlines this week: Flacco waived, Foles traded, TB to TB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

First off, we’re obviously hoping Joe Flacco eventually is deemed healthy enough to play in the NFL again. You never want to see anybody get hurt.

Having said that, do we all know what time it is in Denver right now? That’s right, folks. It’s the Drew Lock show going forward!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Lock (@drewlock23) on Dec 10, 2019 at 6:43pm PST

I’ve been huge on Lock ever since he was at Missouri. The young man has a hell of an arm and he has the attitude I want in my starting quarterback.

Now, there won’t be any kind of quarterback battle in Denver. It’s Lock’s show and that’s good news for fans of the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Lock (@drewlock23) on Dec 24, 2019 at 6:44pm PST

It’s going to be a ton of fun seeing what Lock can do as the full-time starter in his second year of NFL action.