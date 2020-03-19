Deshaun Watson Is Favored To Be the Patriots Starting Quarterback In 2021, Trevor Lawrence Tied For Second

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is favored to be the new starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.

According to odds from BetOnline.ag, the star dual threat quarterback is at +300 to be the Patriots starting quarterback to open the 2021 season after Tom Brady left the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The man in second? That’d be Clemson Tigers phenom Trevor Lawrence, who is tied with Jarrett Stidham at +500. You can see the full list of odds below.

https://t.co/GMrMjlGPRK has odds for the Patriots’ starting quarterback to start the 2021 season. Deshaun Watson is the top choice at +300 pic.twitter.com/8D1I4R3wEU — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 19, 2020

Deshaun Watson? Really, Deshaun Watson? I’d love to know what the oddsmakers know that the rest of us don’t.

I see virtually no scenario where Watson leaves the Texans. He’s the face of the franchise, and Houston won’t let him leave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on Mar 10, 2020 at 5:52pm PDT

They’re not going to let him walk and they’re not going to trade him. If the Texans trade Watson, then everybody involved with the situation should be fired on the spot.

Watson to the Patriots or any other team just isn’t going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on Jan 27, 2020 at 2:42pm PST

However, Trevor Lawrence is probably very much in play. He’s going to be the first pick in the 2021 draft, which means the Pats would have to tank to get him.

It’d be worth it without a doubt. Lawrence is the best NFL quarterback prospect I’ve seen in my life. If you pair him with Bill Belichick, there isn’t a ceiling to what those two could do together.

We’ll see what happens but Lawrence playing for New England could potentially set the league on fire to a degree we haven’t seen before.