Detroit Lions Trade Darius Slay To The Philadelphia Eagles For 3rd And 5th Round Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions have traded superstar cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Adam Schefter, Slay was shipped to the Eagles in return for a 3rd round pick and a 5th round selection in the upcoming NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Eagles are trading a third- and fifth-round pick in 2020 draft to Detroit for Darius Slay, per source. https://t.co/o2LPCtHK0M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

This move shouldn’t really surprise fans of the Detroit Lions. Slay has long wanted a new deal, and the Lions didn’t want to give it to him.

Given the fact he wasn’t pleased with his contract situation, you knew they were likely to trade him, and now they’ve found a landing spot for the talented defensive back.

Getting a third and fifth round pick out of the situation isn’t too bad at all. It’s certainly a hell of a lot better than nothing.

Having said that, dumping Slay means we now have a huge hole in our secondary. Don’t be surprised if the Lions aggressively target Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State in the draft to replace Slay.

As a Lions fan, I can live with the move. Don’t love getting rid of one of the best defensive backs in the game, but we can use the picks to build going forward.