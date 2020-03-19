What Does Economic Recovery After The Coronavirus Look Like?

With the U.S. and the world reeling from the effects of the novel coronavirus, the United States economy has taken a massive hit. The stock market has erased almost all of the gains made during the Trump presidency and jobless claims across the country are skyrocketing. Unemployment claims in Tennessee have tripled since March 8 and CNBC is predicting that the U.S. GPD could shrink by as much as 13 percent. The drastic coronavirus relief bills the Trump administration is considering are also a testament to how fragile many in government believe the current economy is. However, the question remains, what does economic recovery look like after the coronavirus recedes?

There is a real possibility that the economic landscape in America could be very different following this crisis. There has been a mass reconsideration on the part of governments and companies of the wisdom of placing supply lines and manufacturing capabilities in China, a country where the government can nationalize industries at will, and has proven itself an untrustworthy partner in the global market.

Author Gordan Chang recently told the Caller, “I think that you would find that companies, even in the non-strategic sectors, would start moving factories out of China, just because they realize that long-term China is no longer a reliable member of global supply chains.

“I think that as a matter of national policy when Trump, if he gets a second term, or even a Democrat, will decrease America’s reliance on China in those strategic areas,” Chang added. (RELATED: Author Gordon Chang Talks About The Future Of China With The Coronavirus Outbreak)

This belief that supply lines and strategic industries should be relocated from China is echoed by some in government, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted Wednesday that American companies looking for a bailout should come to Congress “prepared to explain how you will move supply chains and jobs back to America.”

To any multinational corporations that come to Congress asking for taxpayer $$$, you better come prepared to explain how you will move supply chains and jobs back to America if you want my vote — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 18, 2020

While the national debt has seemingly stopped being a concern for either party, both Congress and the Trump administration are looking at bailouts for the various industries impacted by this crisis, in addition to cash payments for reportedly every American. In fact, Maxine Waters is proposing a $2,000 per month payment to every American and limited student debt forgiveness. The White House reportedly prefers a $1,000 direct deposit, similar to the $600 stimulus during the Obama administration.

Text is out on Chairwoman Maxine Waters Covid 19 relief bill. It’s fantastic. Far better for working people than the Treasury proposals earlier today. 2k/ month for laid off workers plus 1kMonth per child. 10k student debt relief and 18 more provisions. Check it out on line!! — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 18, 2020

Both of these plans will be astronomically expensive, with some estimates placing the cost for an upcoming third relief bill as high as 1.3 trillion dollars. However, they are receiving pushback in some corners of Washington, with both Rep. Matt Gaetz and Lindsey Graham reportedly pushing back on the bailouts.

This may be bad politics but it reflects my principles: Every lobbyist in Washington right now is planning for the next big bailout push. We do not need a massive corporate bailout as a consequence of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/KZIFxZELpe — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 16, 2020

The post-coronavirus economy will have to find a way to accommodate the massively increased debt, as well as any possible inflationary side-effects from giving upwards of thousands of dollars to every individual American.

The Chinese have allegedly contained the virus within their borders, as their cases and deaths continue to fall, however, their economic outlook does not bode well for America’s prospects. During their efforts to contain the virus, almost every area of the Chinese economy shrunk and the unemployment rate rose. Industrial production reportedly declined by 13 percent through January and February and they are facing a GDP contraction in the first quarter according to Barrons.com. (RELATED: Trump Waives FDA Regulations, Opening Door For Chloroquine And Other Drugs To Be Used For Coronavirus Therapy)

It remains to be seen if Trump’s stimulus packages and bailouts will have their desired effect and if we can avoid Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s 20 percent unemployment worst case scenario. The recovery will undoubtedly be difficult and expensive, but if it results in a decreased dependence on China then there could be an unexpected silver lining.