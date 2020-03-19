Entertainment Industry Loses Around 120,000 Jobs During Coronavirus Panic

The entertainment industry has seen a staggering amount of jobs lost because of coronavirus.

It’s estimated that roughly 120,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees have lost their jobs because of the virus, according to a Wednesday report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The IATSE includes cinematographers, editors, production designers and sound professionals. Productions across the entertainment industry have come to a grinding halt because of coronavirus, and there’s no end in sight to this chaos. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020. — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

This is without a doubt one of the worst parts about coronavirus. It’s just crushing the job market and employment.

While I’m honestly shattered about not having sports and March Madness, I can’t imagine what these people must be going through.

There’s a pandemic sweeping across the country, and now they’re out of jobs through literally no fault of their own.

It’s about as bad as it can get, and I hope like hell this ends soon for their sake.

Entertainment employees also aren’t the only ones hurting. Bars have been shut down in several parts of America, and restaurants are laying people off as well. (RELATED: Hospitality Union Says Up To 90% Of Its Workers Will Lose Their Jobs)

People are hurting all over the place. Let’s really hope coronavirus comes to an end sooner than later because it’s having a destructive effect on millions of lives.

For those of you capable of helping others, I’d encourage you to do so. You never know how far a small gesture can go.