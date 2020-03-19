‘Friends’ Reunion Production Paused Indefinitely Because Of Coronavirus

Cameras won’t be rolling on the “Friends” reunion set for HBO Max anytime soon.

Filming was supposed to start on the reunion in the coming days, but production has been halted indefinitely because of coronavirus, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

“Friends” is just the latest piece of the entertainment industry to be negatively impacted by coronavirus.

The hits just keep on coming. They just don’t stop. It seems like every time I open up my computer there’s another show or movie getting shut down because of coronavirus.

We already lost all our sports, March Madness got thrown in the trash (which did lead to a Wisconsin national title), I lost my weekly Friday lunch, bars are shutting down and the entertainment industry is just getting hammered.

At some point, you just have to wonder where and when it’s going to end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Now, the virus has come for a reboot of one of the most famous shows ever made. “Friends” is an all-time classic hit.

The reboot has an absurd amount of hype surrounding it and it is one of the big parts of HBO Max’s service.

However, we don’t even know when the show will come out now thanks to coronavirus.

Keep checking back for updates on the situation when we have them. This will hopefully be over sooner than later.