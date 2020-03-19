‘Game Of Thrones’ Author George R.R. Martin Retreats To ‘Remote Isolated Location’ Amid Coronavirus Fears, Is Writing ‘Every Day’

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin isn’t playing any games with coronavirus.

As fears about the virus continue to grow around the world, Martin has gone to an undisclosed isolated area to write the latest book and protect himself. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld‘ Starts Season 3 With Dolores On The Hunt For More Blood In ‘Parce Domine’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on May 31, 2019 at 5:31am PDT

He wrote the following on his blog:

For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition. But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions. I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going in to town or seeing anyone. Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day. Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here.

I don’t blame Martin one bit for taking off for a “remote isolated location” because of coronavirus. It’s kind of a baller move.

If the virus escalates much further, I’ll be airborne for an undisclosed remote location as well. So, I totally understand the move, and I 100% support Martin’s decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on May 29, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

This might also help the latest “Game of Thrones” book get here sooner than later. Fans have waited a long time for it, the show is off of the air after finishing up on HBO and fans need new content.

It sounds like he has literally nothing better to do than just write all day. So, if we get anything out of the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like fans of “Game of Thrones” will get a new book.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on May 17, 2019 at 12:13pm PDT

During dark times, you have to look for the positives. Martin being safe and working is a positive I think “Game of Thrones” fans everywhere will take.

H/T: Barstool Sports