Juice WRLD Was Worth Roughly $3.3 Million At The Time Of His Death

Juice WRLD had a decent amount of money to his name when he died.

The star rapper died in December of an accidental drug overdose at Midway airport in Illinois. Now, we’re learning about what kind of estate he left behind. (RELATED: Juice Wrld Dies At The Age Of 21 After Suffering A Seizure)

According to TMZ, Juice WRLD was worth about $3.3 million. The two largest assets in his estate appear to be a $1.49 million condo in Miami, and a bank account with just north of $1 million in it. He also reportedly had jewelry and watches worth more than $450,000.

Not too bad for somebody who was only 21.

TMZ also reported that Juice WRLD’s mother Carmela Wallace has filed to be the representative of the estate, and it seems likely she will take control.

The deceased rapper had no wife or kids, and his father passed away before he did.

Juice WRLD’s death is nothing short of a tragedy, and the world was robbed of the opportunity to see what he’d accomplish in music in his life.

It’s just another dark reminder of the dangers of using drugs. Hopefully, his death can serve to stop others from following in his footsteps.