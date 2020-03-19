Lana Del Rey Is Officially Single After Breaking Off Relationship With ‘Live PD’ Cop Sean Larkin

Musician Lana Del Rey and “Live PD” cop Sean Larkin have ended their relationship months after becoming Instagram official.

Larkin confirmed the split in an interview with the New York Times published Thursday.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” he said of his relationship status with Lana Del Rey. “We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.”

Larkin described the duo’s relationship as pretty regular saying they did “normal things couples do.”

“When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses,” Larkin said. “We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that. Normal things couples do with their friends.”

“Taking pictures and answering questions. I’m not trying to sound like a bravado tough guy, just like, you know,” he told the outlet. “It was enjoyable, for sure.”

I’m very upset about this break up. I know men around the world will rejoice because Lana Del Rey is single again, but I thought someone like Larkin was probably very good for her. He could have given her a little bit of yang to her yin.

Seems like their worlds didn’t mesh, but maybe we’ll see them back together when their schedules aren’t “busy” anymore.