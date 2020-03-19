Editorial

Los Angeles Rams Release Star Running Back Todd Gurley

NFC Championship - Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Los Angeles Rams have released running back Todd Gurley.

According to Adam Schefter, Gurley was cut before he would have been owed a guaranteed $10.5 million today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Albert Breer, the former Rams star will still earn more than $7 million from the team in guaranteed money after being cut.

Todd Gurley’s deal with the Rams will go down as one of the worst in the history of football. It was worth just under $60 million, and $45 million of it was guaranteed.

After getting the deal, Gurley’s production fell off of a cliff, and it was clear that things just weren’t working out.

 

His past two seasons of football were just downright bad, especially for a guy making his kind of money. Again, it will go down as one of the worst deals ever.

Now, the Rams have cut their losses and moved forward without. Something tells me he won’t be crying too much because he still made a ton of money.

 

We’ll see where he lands, but what a disaster for the Rams.