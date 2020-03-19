Los Angeles Rams Release Star Running Back Todd Gurley

Los Angeles Rams have released running back Todd Gurley.

According to Adam Schefter, Gurley was cut before he would have been owed a guaranteed $10.5 million today.

Rams are releasing RB Todd Gurley, per source. Cutting him today spares the Rams from having to pay him an additional $10.5 million due today. Rams spent weeks exploring a trade for him. Now Gurley will be free to sign with any team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

According to Albert Breer, the former Rams star will still earn more than $7 million from the team in guaranteed money after being cut.

So to reset on Rams RB Todd Gurley, there are 2 ways his contract goes this week … • He’s cut, collects the $7.55 million roster bonus he’s already guaranteed. • He stays on it, and his $13.05 million for 2020 is fully guaranteed, as is a $5 million roster bonus for ’21. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2020

Todd Gurley’s deal with the Rams will go down as one of the worst in the history of football. It was worth just under $60 million, and $45 million of it was guaranteed.

After getting the deal, Gurley’s production fell off of a cliff, and it was clear that things just weren’t working out.

His past two seasons of football were just downright bad, especially for a guy making his kind of money. Again, it will go down as one of the worst deals ever.

Now, the Rams have cut their losses and moved forward without. Something tells me he won’t be crying too much because he still made a ton of money.

We’ll see where he lands, but what a disaster for the Rams.