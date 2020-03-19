Maryland Will Allow Alcohol Deliveries During Coronavirus Crisis

The state of Maryland is pulling off an incredible move during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that he would sign an executive order allowing alcohol deliveries during the crisis, according to Alana Abramson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Many people are staying in their homes out of fear of the virus, which limits their ability to shop for alcohol and food.

“I am delivering an executive order today allowing for delivery of alcohol” – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) March 19, 2020

It’s also worth noting that Washington D.C., which is obviously right next to Maryland, is also allowing restaurants to deliver booze.

It’s times like these that I truly believe in the best of America. When coronavirus kept us indoors, Larry Hogan and others answered the bell.

If we’re going to be stuck inside, we might as well enjoy a few beers, right? If this is the end of the world (it’s most definitely not), then I’ll be damned if I go out sober.

We already lost March Madness and all of our sports. To say it’s a dark time in America would be the understatement of the century.

The least we can do is crack a few cold ones open with the boys.

At this point, drinking is kind of the only activity we have left. Yes, we can watch Netflix and read, but who wants to do that sober during a national crisis?

So, props to the D.C. government and Hogan for making sure the booze keeps flowing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheers to you and cheers to everybody out there staying home!