The NFL And NBA Give Fans Free Access To Old Games Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The NBA and NFL are both pulling off a great move for fans amid the coronavirus crisis.

As everybody knows, sports have been pretty much canceled indefinitely thanks to the stupid virus sweeping across America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships. A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

We lost March Madness and every other major sports league. However, the NBA and NFL are trying to help fans ease the pain.

Both leagues offered fans free access to old games. The NFL made Game Pass free to fans, and the NBA made League Pass also free to access.

JUST IN: The @NBA has given the masses a lot more to watch, as League Pass is now FREE. In absence of live games, fans have access to classic games and full length and condensed replays of all games from this season. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 18, 2020

While it won’t fill the void left by sports being canceled, it’s at least something. Given our current situation, that’s really all you can ask for.

People need ways to kill the time and fill up their days as many of us are stuck at home. The NFL and NBA are both trying to get the job done for fans of sports.

Will watching old games get it done? Will it get it done? Hell no, but it’s a step in the right direction. You can’t hate on the leagues for at least trying to help during this crisis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Mar 18, 2020 at 1:33pm PDT

Props to the NBA and NFL for stepping up and doing what they can during this crisis. Hopefully, we can put this all behind us sooner than later.