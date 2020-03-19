Nick Foles Restructures His Contract After Being Traded To The Bears, Still Has $21 Million Guaranteed

Quarterback Nick Foles has restructured his contract after being traded to the Chicago Bears.

Foles was shipped Wednesday from Jacksonville to Chicago after Gardner Minshew was deemed the future of the Jaguars franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll now likely be the starter for the Bears over Mitch Trubisky, but he’s made some changes to his deal. According to Adam Schefter, he can now opt out of his contract after either of the next two seasons. He’ll still get at least $21 million.

Nick Foles already has restructred his contract with the Bears, per source. He still has three years left, still has $21 million guaranteed left, but Foles now has the ability to void the deal after either of the first two years depending on his performance. Deal includes upside. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

This seems like a really good deal for Foles. If he goes out, wins the starting job and puts together a great season, he can opt out of the deal and get another big pay day.

It would seem like the contract gives him a great opportunity to control his future, especially if he plays well.

If not, then he’s still getting $21 million guaranteed. You can’t hate that at all. That’s a ton of cash, especially for a guy who lost his starting position on his old team.

I’d be shocked if he didn’t win the starting job over Trubisky. You don’t trade for a guy like Foles to have him sit the bench, especially after how bad Trubisky has been.

He is likely going to go down as a major draft bust, and he has probably lost his starting job in the NFL. Welcome to life in pro football. Nothing is guaranteed for long.