Oklahoma City Thunder Players All Test Negative For Coronavirus

The Oklahoma City Thunder roster has tested negative for coronavirus.
The Thunder were on the floor with Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who both tested positive for the virus. Officials rushed out on the floor and canceled the game last Wednesday after warmups but before tip got underway, and the season was suspended the same night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Thunder vs. Jazz game is being delayed with questions surrounding Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay sickness keeping them out of tonight’s lineup. It hasn’t been officially called, but players walked off the floor and back to their locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/NfduwhSo1h
— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 12, 2020
Now, the test results have all returned for the Thunder and the staff of the team, and not a single person tested positive, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
The OKC Thunder say test results are negative for the coronavirus for players and staff.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 18, 2020
Finally, we get some good news. It’s a really scary situation, and we’ll take all the good news we can get at this point.
I’ve never seen anything like what we saw during the Thunder/Jazz game last Wednesday night. It felt like a scene out of a Tom Clancy movie.
The game was moments away from starting, and they just took players right off the floor. Afterwards, it was revealed Gobert and Mitchell both had the virus.
Given the close proximity of NBA players and the fact you can’t avoid contact, I’d be worried as all hell if I was on the floor with somebody who had it.
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
Luckily, the Thunder players are all going to be just fine, and they dodged a bit of a bullet. Given how desperate we are for a victory right now, I’ll take it.