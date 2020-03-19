Editorial

Oklahoma City Thunder Players All Test Negative For Coronavirus

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 04: Chris Paul #3 and Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates Gallinari's fourth quarter three point basket against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 04, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Oklahoma City won the game 114-107. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Oklahoma City Thunder roster has tested negative for coronavirus.

The Thunder were on the floor with Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who both tested positive for the virus. Officials rushed out on the floor and canceled the game last Wednesday after warmups but before tip got underway, and the season was suspended the same night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the test results have all returned for the Thunder and the staff of the team, and not a single person tested positive, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Finally, we get some good news. It’s a really scary situation, and we’ll take all the good news we can get at this point.

I’ve never seen anything like what we saw during the Thunder/Jazz game last Wednesday night. It felt like a scene out of a Tom Clancy movie.

The game was moments away from starting, and they just took players right off the floor. Afterwards, it was revealed Gobert and Mitchell both had the virus.

Given the close proximity of NBA players and the fact you can’t avoid contact, I’d be worried as all hell if I was on the floor with somebody who had it.

 

I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.

Luckily, the Thunder players are all going to be just fine, and they dodged a bit of a bullet. Given how desperate we are for a victory right now, I’ll take it.