Oklahoma City Thunder Players All Test Negative For Coronavirus

The Oklahoma City Thunder roster has tested negative for coronavirus.

The Thunder were on the floor with Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who both tested positive for the virus. Officials rushed out on the floor and canceled the game last Wednesday after warmups but before tip got underway, and the season was suspended the same night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

????????MUST SEE???????? Thunder vs. Jazz game is being delayed with questions surrounding Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay sickness keeping them out of tonight’s lineup. It hasn’t been officially called, but players walked off the floor and back to their locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/NfduwhSo1h — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 12, 2020

Now, the test results have all returned for the Thunder and the staff of the team, and not a single person tested positive, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The OKC Thunder say test results are negative for the coronavirus for players and staff. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 18, 2020

Finally, we get some good news. It’s a really scary situation, and we’ll take all the good news we can get at this point.

I’ve never seen anything like what we saw during the Thunder/Jazz game last Wednesday night. It felt like a scene out of a Tom Clancy movie.

The game was moments away from starting, and they just took players right off the floor. Afterwards, it was revealed Gobert and Mitchell both had the virus.

Given the close proximity of NBA players and the fact you can’t avoid contact, I’d be worried as all hell if I was on the floor with somebody who had it.

Luckily, the Thunder players are all going to be just fine, and they dodged a bit of a bullet. Given how desperate we are for a victory right now, I’ll take it.