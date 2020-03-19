Rep. Vicente Gonzalez To Self-Quarantine

Democratic Texas Rep. Vicente Gonzalez on Thursday announced that he will self-quarantine after coming in contact with another member of Congress who has since tested positive for coronavirus.
“Last week, I was in close contact with a colleague who on Wednesday evening tested positive for COVID-19. I have decided to voluntarily self-quarantine until Wednesday, March 25, 2020. I remain asymptomatic and in good health,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “I have alerted House leadership and am awaiting guidance from the Office of Attending Physician.”
“Out of an abundance of absolute caution, the Washington, D.C., and district staff and I are self-monitoring and maintaining social distancing practices by working remotely to serve the #TX15. Neither I, my family nor my staff, are experiencing any symptoms at this time,” Gonzalez continued.
Gonzalez joins a large number of members of Congress in both the House and the Senate who have announced they are self-quarantining. Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus. President Donald Trump has also received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus.
On Tuesday alone, there have been five members of Congress who have announced they would self-quarantine.