Rep. Vicente Gonzalez To Self-Quarantine

Democratic Texas Rep. Vicente Gonzalez on Thursday announced that he will self-quarantine after coming in contact with another member of Congress who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

“Last week, I was in close contact with a colleague who on Wednesday evening tested positive for COVID-19. I have decided to voluntarily self-quarantine until Wednesday, March 25, 2020. I remain asymptomatic and in good health,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “I have alerted House leadership and am awaiting guidance from the Office of Attending Physician.”

“Out of an abundance of absolute caution, the Washington, D.C., and district staff and I are self-monitoring and maintaining social distancing practices by working remotely to serve the #TX15. Neither I, my family nor my staff, are experiencing any symptoms at this time,” Gonzalez continued.

Gonzalez joins a large number of members of Congress in both the House and the Senate who have announced they are self-quarantining. Many members of Congress have received tests for coronavirus. President Donald Trump has also received a test for the virus, which came back negative. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday also announced that he tested negative for coronavirus.