Editorial

REPORT: Miami Dolphins Tried To Bring In Tua Tagovailoa For A Visit Before The NFL Shut Them Down Because Of Coronavirus

LSU v Alabama

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Miami Dolphins wanted to visit with Tua Tagovailoa before the NFL stopped teams for engaging in such activity.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins wanted to bring in the former Alabama superstar quarterback, but “the logistics didn’t work out” before the NFL stepped in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The league stopped teams from having visits with draft prospects because of coronavirus.

While the visit never happened, this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody who follows football. It’s not a secret at all the Dolphins want Tua.

They want him really badly, but there’s no guarantee they’re going to get him. Right now, Miami picks fifth. There’s an above 0% chance Tua is long gone before the Dolphins pick.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on

If I was running the Dolphins, I’d start looking seriously at some other options because I’m not holding my breath Tua makes it to five.

He could go at two to the Redskins or three to the Lions. So, the Dolphins can like Tua all they want, but getting him is a whole different ball game.

We’ll see what happens, but I’m not expecting Tua to still be on the board when the fifth pick rolls around.