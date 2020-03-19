REPORT: Tom Brady Hasn’t Signed With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Yet Because Of An Issue With His Physical

Tom Brady hasn’t officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet because of an apparent issue with his physical.

News broke a couple days ago that he'd be signing with the Bucs after the six-time Super Bowl champion announced he was leaving the Patriots.

Yet, we’re still sitting here waiting for a pen to hit some paper and for an official announcement as of Thursday morning.

According to ProFootballTalk, the issue is about Brady’s physical, where it will happen and the doctor that will give it to him.

Per source: The issue is the location of the Brady physical and who the doctor will be, given the league’s COVID-19 rules. https://t.co/rvfC2rVBhT — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 19, 2020

ProFootballTalk reported that players are currently allowed to get physicals in their general area because of coronavirus, and they can also refuse to doctor picked by the team.

There’s no guarantee that’s exactly what’s happening here, but it seems possible given the current rules and PFT’s report.

I’m not even going to pretend like I understand enough about how contract situations like this work, but I wouldn’t be worried if I was a fan of the Bucs.

Brady is coming. It’s not a matter of if he comes. At this point it’s a matter of when it becomes official.

I’m sure all of this will get sorted out, and Brady will be in Tampa for a press conference soon enough. Sounds like they just need to get some minor stuff ironed out.