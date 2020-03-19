REPORT: Tyrod Taylor Is Expected To Be The Starting Quarterback Of The Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to ride with Tyrod Taylor as the team’s starting quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers won't sign a new veteran quarterback to replace Philip Rivers, but will stick with Taylor.

Taylor has starting experience in the NFL, and isn't too bad of an option. You can listen to Rapoport's full report below.

Taylor has starting experience in the NFL, and isn’t too bad of an option. You can listen to Rapoport’s full report below.

From @nflnetwork: The #Chargers are not looking to sign a veteran QB, as they move forward with Tyrod Taylor. pic.twitter.com/oZ3Jf9TBX1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

This isn’t too bad of a move at all. People seem to forget, but Taylor had some very impressive moments while playing in Buffalo.

He got very little time on the field in Cleveland because of Baker Mayfield, but you’re kidding yourself if you think Taylor can’t play.

The Chargers could also draft a quarterback, sit him on the pine for a year or two behind Taylor and let him develop as the dual-threat quarterback runs the offense.

That’s probably a safer option that pouring a ton of money into a free agent or trading for a big contract. The Chargers shouldn’t break the bank, and they won’t by rolling with Taylor at quarterback.

There are a lot of weapons on the offense for the Chargers, and it’ll be fun to see what Taylor does as the starting. I think he might surprise some people.