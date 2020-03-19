‘Let God Quarterback This’: Reverend Tells Tucker How People Can Cope With Virus Chaos

Reverend Billy Cerveny appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight Wednesday to reassure Americans of all stripes that everything will be okay despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“I would also say, too, as Christians and non-Christians alike, we think, how do we move forward in this?” Cerveny said, referring to how people who are not Christians can cope. “What is a practical way that we do it? One of the ways I would say is we let God quarterback this.”

Cerveny is the pastor and executive director at Redbird, a Nashville-based nonprofit ministry. He is also a member of the Daily Caller News Foundation’s board of directors.

Cerveny offered words of advice to people who are struggling with how to help those who are most at-risk of contracting the virus.

“We stay at home, so we don’t help spread this,” he said. “We be aware of our elderly neighbors, people that are less fortunate around us, or people that have HIV, people who have lung disease, for whom this virus will be devastating, and we ask, how do we step in and care for them?”

Cerveny added: “And you know, you know we have never been more different. If we proceed with love, if we proceed in caring for each other well, we can be a country marked by love and grace.”

Medical experts believe that they may be getting a handle on some aspects of the virus. (RELATED: Clinical Trial Raises Hopes That Malaria Drug Could Be Coronavirus Cure)

“It has a lot of potential, though we’re not going on a lot of data yet,” Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor School of Medicine, said Wednesday of early research of a malaria drug developed in the 1940s but could be used to help people afflicted with coronavirus.

