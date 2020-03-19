REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Is Loaded With Action In The New Episode ‘Rules Of Engagement’

“SEAL Team” was awesome in the new episode “Rules of Engagement.”

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

We all knew “Rules of Engagement” would likely have some action given the title of the episode, and it didn’t disappoint. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Stays Strong In Latest Episode ‘Objects In The Mirror’)

The plot was pretty simple. Bravo is sent to Niger to protect a dam before it can fall under the control of Boko Haram or anybody else.

While Bravo is geared up for a fight, there’s just one major problem. The rules of engagement won’t allow them to smoke the bad guys until they’re shot at.

That’s an issue once the terrorists show up because the choke point they set up won’t be effective if they can’t engage the enemy immediately.

Eventually, they just said screw it and baited the terrorists into firing on them. Once that happened, we were off to the races as Bravo smoked the bad guys.

There was also an awesome moment where an airstrike had to be called in on a tank bearing down on Bravo.

Off of the battlefield, the episode focused heavily on Jason’s mental health, and how he essentially holds onto Bravo for stability.

He tried to put off a trip with Natalie because he just can’t put anything above Bravo. That’s what happens after 18 years of war for the man leading Bravo.

Luckily, it looks like we’re making a breakthrough.

Overall, “Rules of Engagement” was one of the best episodes we’ve seen so far in season three. I have no doubt the momentum will stay high going forward.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS for the latest episode of “SEAL Team.”

P.S.: Loved the banter between Natalie and Jason about the Wisconsin Badgers early on in the episode. As long as there’s Wisconsin chatter, I’m always in. Missed a chance to declare us national champs though! Natalie has to get that done next time!