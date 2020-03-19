EXCLUSIVE: Quarantined Sen. Rick Scott Says Congress Needs ‘To Do More’ To Help The Economy

President Donald Trump signed the House coronavirus relief package Thursday after the Senate passed it without changes Wednesday.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott spoke with the Daily Caller’s Caitlin McFall while in quarantine about how Congress is attempting to help individuals, families and small businesses with this bill.

Phase 2 is just the beginning when it comes to the economic stimulus that Congress is proposing, and many on Capitol Hill felt that the latest bill fell short of addressing economic needs.

“I’ve been very clear that we need to do more. My proposal is we do a 60-day moratorium on all mortgages, rent, fees and utilities for both individuals making less than $75,000 a year, and small businesses. That will have a faster impact on them than anything else,” Scott said.

“I have started a variety of businesses from scratch. So, I have a feel for what happens to small business.”

The last bill in coronavirus relief package also includes measures like free COVID-19 testing for all Americans, including those that do not have health insurance.(RELATED:The Reason Why The United States Does Not Have Enough Coronavirus Testing Kits)

