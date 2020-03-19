Politics

Rick Wilson Appeared To Wish Coronavirus On First Lady Melania Trump

National Opioid Summit in Washington

REUTERS/Erin Scott

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
NeverTrumper Rick Wilson, who is often a guest commentator on CNN and MSNBC, seemed to wish the coronavirus on First Lady Melania Trump Wednesday.

The “#BeInfected” remark was apparently a mocking reference to Melania Trump’s #BeBest hashtag, as Wilson later claimed. The White House announced Wednesday that the first lady would be joining members of the coronavirus task force to produce some public service announcements on the pandemic — informing Americans on the best ways to avoid contracting the virus. Wilson was seemingly referencing that decision.

First lady Melania Trump listens to U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., Feb. 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar told the pundit, “Delete this, American are dying.” (RELATED: Rick Wilson Melts Down: Threatens To ‘Gut’ Panelist ‘Like A Fish’ On CNN)

Robby Starbuck called Wilson “a really disgusting person” who should “start going by the name Dick.”

“You’ll never let go of your bitterness that Trump won,” he continued.

Reporter Joe Concha expressed his disgust, calling Wilson’s tweeting “the most insidious & hateful rhetoric of anyone who exists in political punditry.”

After a barrage of criticism, Wilson claimed it was all a joke. “ANYONE who thought I was wishing COVID on Melania is fu**wit.”

Wilson most recently enraged Trump supporters when he denigrated them on a panel discussion with CNN host Don Lemon.(RELATED: ‘Dumbest Man On Television’: POTUS Responds To Don Lemon Mocking Trump Voters)

Supporters of President Donald Trump hold up a banner just outside the venue while Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a campaign rally at Vic Mathias Shores Park on Feb. 23, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Wilson began by saying “Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual, physical crane next to it,” which caused Lemon to erupt in laughter.

Faking a southern accent, Wilson condemned “the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump, the ones that think that Donald Trump’s the smart one, and there all y’all, y’all elitists are duuuumb.”