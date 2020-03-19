Rob Gronkowski Will Host WrestleMania 36, Fans Won’t Be Allowed To Attend

Rob Gronkowski will host a major upcoming WWE event.

There had been reports Gronk was nearing a deal with the wrestling company, and we now know what the three-time Super Bowl champion will be doing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gronk will be hosting WrestleMania 36. According to NBC Sports, fans will not be allowed to attend the event because of coronavirus. It’s scheduled to happen April 4th and 5th.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a ????2-NIGHT????event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

Obviously, this is a great opportunity for the former Patriots star, and I think we’re going to see him doing more and more stuff like this.

It’s pretty clear that Gronk has no interest in playing in the NFL again, and I don’t blame him one bit. He’s got money in the bank, he’s got three rings and he’s dating Camille Kostek.

He has no incentive at all to get crushed on the field again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Dec 28, 2019 at 8:49am PST

Gronk can move the needle, and there will be plenty of chances for him to make money outside of football. When you can make money without getting hit, you should choose that path.

It should be a lot of fun to see what Gronk does in the WWE and how large his role can grow. There’s no question he’s a huge star.