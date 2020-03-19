‘Station 19,’ ‘The Resident,’ Other Medical Dramas Donate Supplies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“Station 19” and “The Resident” donated supplies used for filming to hospitals and fire departments amid the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

The much-needed supplies were donated to local fire departments and hospitals and shared to social media accounts on Wednesday.

“Thank you to @station19 and @shondaland for the donation of N95 masks to help protect our firefighters during our COVID-19 response #HeroesNotJustOnTV,” the City of Ontario Fire Department in California captioned a photo of firefighters with their new masks.

“Station 19” donated the masks after learning the fire department had ran out of clean masks and were recycling used ones instead due to the coronavirus outbreak. The ABC show also donated to Los Angeles firehouse Station 35 – Los Feliz. (RELATED: Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder Defend Use Of Private Companies For Coronavirus Testing)

Fox’s “The Resident” also donated medical supplies to a local hospital in Atlanta, Georgia where the show is filmed.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital Karen Law captioned a photo.

“The Good Doctor” has confirmed to The Wrap that the show will be donating “its masks and other medical supplies to facilities in Vancouver, Canada,” where it is filmed.