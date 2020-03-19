Zac Brown Band Says He’s Let 90 Percent Of Crew Go During Coronavirus Outbreak

Musician Zac Brown announced that he had to let go of 90% of his crew due to the coronavirus in an Instagram video shared Wednesday.

Brown shared an Instagram video in which he discussed letting go his “family” and encouraged people to take COVID-19 seriously.

“It’s a hard day today,” Brown said. “For the last 15 years, my crew and who I carry with me out on the road to do my shows and do what we do — I’ve had to let go of about 90 percent of my family, the people that I travel with and do my business with. The people I high-five ‘em way off to the side of the stage and the people who have done their jobs and done ‘em well. I hate having to make this call, but I can’t generate out there and I can’t tour because of the coronavirus and everyone’s safety.” (RELATED: Gal Gadot Shares Cringeworthy Video Of Celebrities Signing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ During Coronavirus Quarantine)

“And I’m fine with that,” he continued. “But I’ve got this message that I want to say to the people that aren’t taking this seriously, and the people who are out partying and the people that are sitting on beaches and the people that don’t care if they get this virus or take it home to their grandparents and maybe kill their grandparents or complicate their lives. The longer that America doesn’t take this seriously and doesn’t stay in and try to contain this, the longer that everyone’s gonna be out of jobs; the longer that we’re gonna be pushed into this recession that we’re all about to enter into.”

Brown also criticized the government’s response to the outbreak and called on Americans to do what they know is right.

“You know, we’re late to the game,” Brown says, getting angrier. “I’m pretty ashamed of the way that our leadership’s handled all of this. I’m pretty ashamed of a lot of things. We can’t rely on our government to tell people what they need to do. You can read between the lines. You can read all of the articles of everything happening everywhere around the world, and we’re less protected than a lot of those countries, because no one can tell us what to do. We have to decide for ourselves as Americans that we have to look out for the future of all of our jobs and for the economy and for each other.