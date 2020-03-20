Editorial

BREAKING: Most Americans Approve Of Trump’s Coronavirus Management

William Davis Reporter
Despite negative media coverage, recent polls have shown that the majority of Americans actually approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

A Harris Poll published Thursday found that 56% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the crisis. So, what does this mean for the president? White House Correspondent Christian Datoc and Daily Caller Editor Arthur Bloom are here to break it all down.

