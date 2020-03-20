Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek Expects Schools To Lose Millions Of Dollars After Coronavirus Ends Sports

SEC schools are apparently bracing for major financial losses amid the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek told UA System trustees this week that every school in the SEC stands to lose several million dollars. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

March Madness, spring sports and spring football practice are pretty much over. Yurachek added the reality of the situation is that “it would be hard not to have a deficit.”

Prior to coronavirus canceling sports, Yurachek expected about $45 million from the SEC. Now, it’s unclear how much money schools will get.

I honestly don’t envy the position of major athletic directors at all right now. Through no fault of their own, sports have been forced to shut down.

Major programs, such as SEC and B1G programs, make a ton of money off of March Madness and football. Football hasn’t officially been canceled, but basketball was ended before the conference tournaments even ended.

That is going to cost schools a ton of money. ADs depend on those events to fund their budgets, and now the money is gone.

If football gets canceled because of coronavirus, then they’re going to have a financial crisis on their hands.