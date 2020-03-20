Former ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Underwood, 28, made the announcement in a video shared to his Instagram.
I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.
Underwood said he started experiencing symptoms of coronavirus a few days ago and received his test results Friday. He encouraged his followers to stay home and self quarantine.
The former professional football player explained how he has been feeling during the video in an attempt to help people understand the rapidly spreading virus doesn’t just affect the elderly. (RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Says It ‘Hurts To Breathe’ As She Awaits Coronavirus Results)
“I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy, and I became symptomatic a few days ago,” he said. “It’s been kicking my ass — just to put it very bluntly.”
“The reason I am sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home,” he added.
Underwood shared that the illness has made it difficult to go up a flight of stairs or even to the bathroom due to how “exhausted” he feels.
There are now more than 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to a Friday report of the New York Times. At least 214 patients have died from the illness, the outlet reported.