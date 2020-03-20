Baker Mayfield Donates $50,000 To The Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield pulled off a great move for people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The young quarterback announced with his wife that he was donating $50,000 to the “match pool.” According to ProFootballTalk, this is a donation pool at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch Mayfield’s comments below.

I might be Baker Mayfield’s biggest critic on the planet, and I’ve made no attempt at hiding that fact. The guy just rubs me the wrong way.

Having said that, the coronavirus pandemic has pretty much forced us all to put aside our differences for the time being.

Mayfield should 100% be applauded for opening up his wallet for people in need. We’re in a war right now against the virus, and we’re all fighting on the same side.

People are in need, they’re scared and they don’t know what’s going to happen. For obvious reasons, we need to band together.

Mayfield is doing his part by writing a big check to a Cleveland food bank. It’s a hell of a move, and I hope more people with his resources follow his lead.

Now, don’t get it twisted. As soon as this crisis has passed, I’ll go right back to ripping him. That’s just the nature of the beast, but for the moment we’re all allies.

Props to Mayfield for stepping up to the plate.