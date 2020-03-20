Barron Trump Celebrates 14th Birthday Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

First Lady Melania Trump wished her son a happy birthday Friday amid continued concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Barron William Trump turned 14 on March 20, 2020. (RELATED: Melania Trump Releases Second Coronavirus PSA — Watch It Here)

“Happy Birthday BWT ❤️❤️❤️,” read the tweet from his mother.

Happy Birthday BWT ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/S0VlfMXFmd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 20, 2020

Like many Americans celebrating birthdays and other milestones while facing newly-imposed restrictions or being told to shelter in place and only travel when necessary, the president’s youngest son is likely to have a very different kind of birthday this year.

One Connecticut man, for example, found an inventive way to celebrate his anniversary when he was not allowed access to his wife’s nursing home on their 67th anniversary.

Melania Trump, for her part, has released two PSAs encouraging Americans to follow guidelines set forth by their states and the CDC and to remind their children that the current situation is not permanent.