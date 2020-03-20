‘Bulls***’: CNN Anchor John King Snaps Over Trump Press Conference

CNN anchor John King snapped on air Friday over a testy exchange President Donald Trump had with NBC White House Correspondent Peter Alexander during a White House press briefing.

The president told Alexander that he was a “terrible reporter” after Alexander asked what Trump would tell Americans who are scared about the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: ‘Has Anyone Seen Joe?’: Glenn Greenwald, Others Wonder Why Biden Appears To Be Avoiding The Media)

“It was a perfectly valid question and what the president did to Peter Alexander is reprehensible,” King said.

The CNN anchor went on to call the president’s response to Alexander’s question “bulls***.”

WATCH:

“This is a Trump trademark. This is a Trump trademark. It was striking that this came, that this, forgive me, bulls*** attack on fake news came just moments after the secretary of state said the American people need to be careful where they get their information and go to sources they can trust,” King added.

King said that Trump “just wanted to attack” a reporter, and used Alexander’s question as an opportunity.

“That was a 100% legitimate question with no hype, no shade, no bias, he just wanted to attack,” King concluded.