Conference USA Officially Cancels Spring Football Practice Because Of Coronavirus

Conference USA has officially pulled the plug on spring football practice because of coronavirus.

The conference made the decision to cancel formal and organized spring football activities, according to Brett McMurphy on Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Conference USA announces cancelation of formal & organized spring football practice, effective immediately — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 20, 2020

I guess nobody should be surprised by this move. The only surprising part here is that Conference USA didn’t put practice on hold indefinitely like the B1G and SEC pretty much did.

According to Brett McMurphy’s tweet, they decided to just cancel it straight up. The officials running the show must not have any confidence the coronavirus panic will be over anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Dec 21, 2019 at 2:53pm PST

You can just add Conference USA canceling spring ball to the never-ending list of stuff impacted by coronavirus.

It seemingly never ends. March Madness was stolen from us, the major conferences suspended spring activities and Conference USA has canceled football practice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Dec 21, 2019 at 11:58am PST

As I’ve already said and I’ll say again for everybody to hear: start mentally preparing for football not happening as scheduled in the fall.

I’m not saying it’s off, but there’s a very real chance it doesn’t happen thanks to coronavirus. Just start getting your mind ready for that call to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Dec 18, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Let’s hope I’m wrong. Nobody would be happier than me to be incorrect on this one.