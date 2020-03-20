Coronavirus Mortality Rate Is Two Times Higher For Men

The mortality rate for males infected with coronavirus across all age groups is double that of their female peers, the White House announced at a Friday press briefing.
Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, said the statistic is based on reports coming out of Italy. She also warned Americans that “no one is immune” to the disease. The virus’ mortality rate has varied wildly across age groups, with senior citizens being the most susceptible. Unlike influenza, however, young children have not been found to be more vulnerable to the disease. (RELATED: Trump Brings Back Economic Advisor To Help Address Coronavirus Impact)
“The mortality in males seems to be twice in every age group of females,” Birx said. “This should alert all of us to continue our vigilance to protect our Americans that are in nursing homes.”
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar later took the stage and praised the U.S. response to the coronavirus, citing that Italy and the U.S. both diagnosed their first travel cases the same week, but early action from the Trump administration prevented disaster. (RELATED: Trump Takes Big Move To Pressure Private Sector)
Nevertheless, the virus has massively impacted the economy.