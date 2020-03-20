Trump Grabbing Record Number Of Voters In Republican Primaries

On his way to capturing enough delegates to win the Republican presidential nomination for 2020, President Donald Trump has been smashing primary voting records.

Although Trump faced some minimal opposition from challengers like former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, they haven’t made a dent in his support as voters have continued to participate in Republican primaries and cast their ballots for Trump in record numbers.

Trump established his winning posture early in the primary season, winning more than twice as many votes as then-incumbent President Barack Obama did in 2012. He has continued getting numbers like that in subsequent primaries. (RELATED: Crowd Chants ‘Four More Years’ As Trump Is Introduced At Black History Month Event)

The Trump campaign notes that the president beat a primary record previously held by former President Bill Clinton, with “at least four million votes more than the previous record for total votes cast for an incumbent president in those same states, held by former President Bill Clinton in his 1996 re-election campaign,” according to Fox News.

Despite Trump’s continued electoral success. Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who also voted against Trump on the abuse of power article of impeachment, has said he is not supporting the president’s reelection. Former Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush insisted that “someone” should challenge Trump in the primary season.(RELATED: Trump Declares National Emergency As Coronavirus Outbreak Grows)

“Nobody motivates our base more than President Trump, as evidenced by the historic turnout we’ve seen in state after state this primary season,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News in a statement.

“Fueled by both our longtime supporters and the thousands of new voters that continue to join our movement, we are united and enthusiasm is on our side,” McDaniel said. “We have the strongest record of success, an unparalleled grassroots infrastructure, and are thrilled to have President Trump as our Party’s presumptive nominee once again.”