Sen. Gary Peters Praises Chinese Government As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters on Friday praised the Chinese government as the deadly disease which started in China continues to spread throughout the world.

Peters went on Morning Joe to discuss the crisis and was asked about how the U.S. avoids a recession, to which he began to praise the Chinese government, especially naming the Hubei province, saying they handled the spread of the virus very well and that the United States needs to follow in China’s footsteps.

“We saw that in China. Outside of Hubei province, a lot of the factories continued to work. they separated employees. They had partitions and found ways to continue to keep some of the economy going in parts of the country that weren’t impacted as much as it was in Hubei,” Peters said.

“We have to do the same thing. Thinking strategically. Dealing with the disease and maintaining our economy, so when we do get through it, it can come back up fairly quickly,” Peters continued. (RELATED: Swing State Democrat Senator Up For Re-Election Dodges Questions On Medicare-For-All)

WATCH:

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced the text Thursday for a phase three coronavirus bill as members on both sides are reportedly still divided on many key issues. (RELATED: McConnell Introduces Text For Phase Three Coronavirus Stimulus Bill)

The bill will give $1,200 checks to every person, couples would receive $2,400. That $1,200 check will go to Americans making less than $75,000 annually. Each child will receive $500. The amount is reduced by $5 for every $100 a person earns over $75,000. If you make above $99,000, you will not get any money.

The GOP’s bill also includes specific provisions for disabled veterans, low-income seniors and individuals with no income tax liability with at least $2,500 in qualifying income, according to The Senate Finance Committee. There will also be a much smaller benefit, of $600, for millions without federal tax liability.

All of these things, Republicans believe will help Americans as the stock market continues to crash.