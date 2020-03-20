Gov. Cuomo: 100 Percent Of Non-Essential Workers In New York Must Stay Home

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered every non-essntial worker in the state to stay home Friday, ending a days-long debate with Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over whether the extreme measure was necessary, Bloomberg News reported.
Cuomo announced the executive order at a Friday press briefing, but he did not provide a clear definition of essential workers. The executive order, titled “New York State on Pause” would impose civil fines and forced closures on any businesses flaunting the directive, according to CNN. (RELATED: Trump Admin Brings Back Economic Advisor To Work On Coronavirus)
BREAKING: Governor Cuomo Says 100 Percent of New York Workforce Must Stay Home https://t.co/jJoEHbHGOv via @bpolitics
— Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) March 20, 2020
The announcement comes after Ohio, Illinois, Maryland, Connecticut and others have taken drastic measures to close gyms and ban bars and sit-down restaurants from serving patrons in-house, mandating that they only serve take out and delivery. (RELATED: DHS Sec: ‘No Immediate Plans’ To Impose Domestic Travel Restrictions In U.S.)
New York is the second state to impose an all-out ban on going to work, following California’s announcement Thursday night.