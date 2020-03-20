US

Gov. Cuomo: 100 Percent Of Non-Essential Workers In New York Must Stay Home

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo takes part in a regional cannabis and vaping summit in New York City, New York

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Font Size:

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered every non-essntial worker in the state to stay home Friday, ending a days-long debate with Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over whether the extreme measure was necessary, Bloomberg News reported.

Cuomo announced the executive order at a Friday press briefing, but he did not provide a clear definition of essential workers. The executive order, titled “New York State on Pause” would impose civil fines and forced closures on any businesses flaunting the directive, according to CNN. (RELATED: Trump Admin Brings Back Economic Advisor To Work On Coronavirus)

“These provisions will be enforced. These are not helpful hints. This is not if you really want to be a great citizen. These are legal provisions. They will be enforced. There will be a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business that is not in compliance. Again, your actions can affect my health. That’s where we are,” Cuomo said at the press briefing. “We need everyone to be safe, otherwise no one can be safe.”

The announcement comes after Ohio, Illinois, Maryland, Connecticut and others have taken drastic measures to close gyms and ban bars and sit-down restaurants from serving patrons in-house, mandating that they only serve take out and delivery. (RELATED: DHS Sec: ‘No Immediate Plans’ To Impose Domestic Travel Restrictions In U.S.)

New York is the second state to impose an all-out ban on going to work, following California’s announcement Thursday night.