Italy Announces 627 More Coronavirus Deaths

Italy recorded 627 coronavirus induced deaths in one day, Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli announced Friday according to The Associated Press. News of the death toll came in the 24 hours after Italy surpassed China with the highest number of coronavirus related deaths.
Four-thousand, thirty-two people have died from the virus, the AP reported. Most of these victims had pre-existing health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. (RELATED: Italy Reports Biggest One-Day Increase In Cases, Deaths)
Borelli said 47,021 Italians are infected with COVID19, a rise of 5,986 cases since Thursday.
Authorities have said that the disease could peak in a matter of days, but Borelli said Friday that “We’ll never know when the peaks will be” in advance, according to the AP.
