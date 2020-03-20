Ivanka Trump Returns To Work At WH After Coronavirus Test Comes Back Negative

Ivanka Trump returned to work at the White House Friday with President Donald Trump after she tested negative for the coronavirus.

“Over the last week, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home,” a senior administration official told The Hill. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, Advisor Trump will be working from the White House today,” the official added. (RELATED: Congress Pushing To Get An Additional Coronavirus Bill Passed Before Recess)

The senior administration person continued, “As is done with every employee at the White House, she will undergo the same health/temperature checks to maintain the safety of herself, her children and those in the White House.”

The first daughter had been working from home for the last week after the Australian Home Affairs Minister, Peter Dutton, whom she met with earlier in March, shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Even though, the senior adviser to the president showed no signs or symptoms she still got tested.

Ivanka and other officials with Trump’s administration met with Dutton during his visit to Washington, D. C. on March 5. She was then tested late last week and the result of the test were revealed Friday.

During her time working from home, the first daughter has posted on Instagram several times under the hashtag “Together apart”, along with ideas of what parents can do with the kids while everyone is at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Mar 17, 2020 at 4:46am PDT