Report: Kelly Ripa And Husband Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million To Relief Efforts Amid Coronavirus

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have reportedly donated $1 million to relief efforts amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A source told People magazine in a piece published Thursday, the 49-year-old talk show host and the “Riverdale” actor had donated money that was in part being allocated to the New York Governor’s Office for the purchase of ventilators and the other portion towards WIN, an organization that runs nearly a dozen women’s shelters in New York City. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Aid in Coronavirus Relief Efforts https://t.co/dVsGOOGvXE — People (@people) March 20, 2020

It comes following reports in the New York Times, that the state has at least 4,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths from coronavirus-related illness. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Other celebrities have also stepped up to help. Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds shared earlier in the week that they were donating $1 million to food banks across the United States and Canada during the pandemic.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families…If you can give, these orgs need our help,” the 43-year-old actor wrote in his post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Mar 16, 2020 at 4:14pm PDT

Reynolds also included links to several charitable organizations so followers could donate as well, if they wanted, like Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Not long after, his wife, Blake posted a similar message while cracking a joke about what social distancing meant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

“Now can someone please tell Ryan that ‘social distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing,” the 32-year-old actress explained.

Other performers like Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon and country singer Dierks Bentley also took to social media to share information about the groups they had donated to and invited others to do the same.