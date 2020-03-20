Kylie Jenner Begs Followers To ‘Stay Inside,’ Says Coronavirus Is ‘Serious’, After Plea From Surgeon General

Kylie Jenner pleaded with her roughly 166 million followers Thursday to “stay inside” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The model said the coronavirus is “serious” and not to be taken lightly after pleas for her help from Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“Hey, guys. Happy self-quarantine!” the 22-year-old reality TV star shared in an Instagram story. Adams went on “Good Morning America” and asked Thursday for influencers like her to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by spreading awareness. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

“I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine,” she added. “I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning … he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

Jenner continued: “Please stay inside. Please stay inside. Practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious and the only way that we’re gonna slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star then went on to remind people that “nobody is immune to this.”

“Millennials are not immune to this,” Kylie said. “New evidence actually shows that a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults.”

“I love you guys, she added. “We’re going to get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine.”

The reality star also encouraged other social influencers to speak to their followers and encourage them to “self quarantine.”

Adams said on the morning show Thursday that social influencers were needed to help fight the pandemic.

“We need to get Kylie Jenner,” Adams said. “We need to get our social media influencers out there in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying.”