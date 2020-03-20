Michigan Uses Tom Izzo, Jim Harbaugh And Other Coaches In PSA About Beating Coronavirus

The Michigan government has released a pretty great PSA about handling coronavirus.

In a video tweeted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and more coaches talk about what's necessary if we want to beat this global pandemic.

We teamed up with @UMich and @MichiganStateU to remind you that no matter who you root for, we need your help to fight the spread of #COVIDー19. When it comes to keeping Michiganders safe, we’re all on the same team. Go Green! Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/YEsdO1aqPx — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 19, 2020

As I’ve said many times before and I’ll say again for everybody. It’s a genius move for governments to use sports coaches to promote messages during this time.

People love their college football and college basketball. In many states and on many campuses, the coaches are viewed as larger than life figures.

People trust them, believe them and will listen to them. It was a genius idea for Michigan to reach out to all these coaches for a PSA.

Having said that, you have to question the decision to put Jim Harbaugh in this video. You just have to question the move as a sports fan.

That man gets his butt whooped by Ohio State to close out every season. The Wolverines just get embarrassed on a regular basis.

If you can’t beat the Buckeyes, I seriously question how the hell you’re supposed to beat a global pandemic.

Maybe, Harbaugh should have been kept on the bench for this one. Still, a great video and I hope you all listen.