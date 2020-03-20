NBC News Staffer Dead After Contracting Coronavirus

An NBC News staffer died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, chairman Andy Lack announced Friday morning.

Larry Edgeworth was a “longtime member” of NBC News, Lack said in a staff-wide memo, the network announced. He “suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness” and died after contracting the virus, according to Lack.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” according to Lack. “Stacy Brady [Executive Vice President & General Manager of News Field & Production Operations] says he was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.'”

The NBC News veteran, who worked in an equipment room and previously worked as an audio technician for 25 years at the company, left the network’s New York headquarters one week ago after feeling ill. Edgeworth tested positive for the virus shortly afterwards, NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins tweeted.

From Andy Lack Chairman of @NBCNews @MSNBC News: “Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday.” Larry left 30 Rock a week ago today saying he didn’t feel well and then tested positive for #COVID19. He worked for us over 25 years. Rest In Peace Larry ???? — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) March 20, 2020

Edgeworth’s death comes as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across America and the world. CBS News, Vox, The New York Times and CNN are among news organizations that have also reported having employees with the virus. (RELATED: ‘Mass Hysteria’: WaPo Quarantines Entire Staff Over Coronavirus)